StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of IPW opened at $0.80 on Friday. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

