Brokers Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

NYSE KMX opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

