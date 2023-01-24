Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

