FY2024 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Cut by National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDI. Scotiabank increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$46.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.68. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.32.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$546.07 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

