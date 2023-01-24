FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Boosted by Analyst

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion.

Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

