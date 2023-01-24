Chemed Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Chemed in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chemed’s current full-year earnings is $18.69 per share.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $503.64 on Monday. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $528.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.99 and a 200-day moving average of $485.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 594.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $44,303,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $22,483,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

