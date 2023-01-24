Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Saia Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $261.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $217.52. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $304.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts predict that Saia will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Saia by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Saia by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Saia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

