CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS Health stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

