FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $20.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.22. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $24.07 per share.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of AN opened at $115.66 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

