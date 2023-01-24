Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.02.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Comerica by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,008,000 after purchasing an additional 267,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

