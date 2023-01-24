Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danone S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Danone in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Danone stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

