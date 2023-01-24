Equities Analysts Set Expectations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

EDU stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 0.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 767,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,737,000 after buying an additional 453,763 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

