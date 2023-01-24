FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lowered by Analyst

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.
FCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
