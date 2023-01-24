Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a report released on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $39.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $39.28. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $45.61 per share.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $238.61 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

