Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.91) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.91). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17).

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $72.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

