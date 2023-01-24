FY2023 EPS Estimates for Inotiv, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inotiv in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

NOTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

NOTV stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Inotiv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv



Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Articles

