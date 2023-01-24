Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Allkem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OROCF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Stock Up 6.9 %

Allkem Company Profile

OROCF stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allkem has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

