FY2023 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($87.28) to GBX 7,400 ($91.62) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($105.24) to GBX 7,500 ($92.86) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($101.52) to GBX 7,800 ($96.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,850.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
