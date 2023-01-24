National Bank Financial Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.33.

CG opened at C$8.27 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.57.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,179.22. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at C$396,179.22. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

