FY2023 EPS Estimates for Unilever PLC Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unilever in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Unilever’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 54.25%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

