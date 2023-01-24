National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.50.

Park Lawn Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$26.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.94. The company has a market cap of C$900.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$20.64 and a one year high of C$39.56.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Park Lawn

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$66,329.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,945.08.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.