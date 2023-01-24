Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

