Perseus Mining Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Perseus Mining stock opened at C$2.19 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

