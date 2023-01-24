HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Reunion Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.50).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REUN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:REUN opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

