3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. Analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.