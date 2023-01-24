Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Benchmark Metals Stock Performance
Shares of BNCHF stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benchmark Metals (BNCHF)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.