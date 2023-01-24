Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

Shares of BNCHF stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.