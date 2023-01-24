BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BigCommerce Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of BIGC opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $881.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.31. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 25.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

