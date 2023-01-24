Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $69,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

JACK opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

