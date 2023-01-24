CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $938,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,667 over the last ninety days. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,226,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 360,057 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 440,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,012,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 165,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

