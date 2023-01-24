ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.38.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $774,598.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,510,707 shares of company stock worth $29,914,695 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

