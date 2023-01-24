Short Interest in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Rises By 8.0%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 650,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EBC opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $195.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

