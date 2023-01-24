BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:BGR opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
