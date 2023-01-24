BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGR opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,309,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,511 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 189,272 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 94,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

