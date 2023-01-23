Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 447 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

