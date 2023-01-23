Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,663 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $62,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 326,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 488,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

