Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $98,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $379.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.