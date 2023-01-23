Gratus Capital LLC Buys 579 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

