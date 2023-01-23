Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $443.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $365.34 and a 1 year high of $498.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.