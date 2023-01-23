Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $443.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $365.34 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

