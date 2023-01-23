Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,159,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 823,723 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $151.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,246. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

