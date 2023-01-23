Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $443.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.76.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

