Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
LMT stock opened at $443.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.76.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

