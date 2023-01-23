Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,675,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,924,000 after buying an additional 277,163 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 352,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 83,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 455,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 118,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

