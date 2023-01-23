Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $146.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -296.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

