First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 372,957 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,268 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,957 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $90,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $146.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.14, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

