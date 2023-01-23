Fiera Capital Corp Buys 8,081 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $146.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.14, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

