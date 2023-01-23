AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

