Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,482 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $80,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,363,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of BMY opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.27%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

