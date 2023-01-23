Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $221.41 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

