Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

