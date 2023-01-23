Gratus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,103 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 415.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.