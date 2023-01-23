First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,111 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $100,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $256.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.