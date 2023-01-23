2,253 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.00 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

